Large poppy flag hoisted in Sudbury, Ont. ahead of Remembrance Day

Veteran Daryl Adams says he's proud to have played a part in getting a large poppy flag that flies over a prominent part of Sudbury, Ont., leading up to Remembrance Day.

"We can't forget, we need to remember," Adams said. "So for me, that's the point of getting this flag up there being visible."

Adams – who served on three tours in the 1990s and early 2000s in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo – worked with his business partner Felix Lopes to purchase and hoist the 20-metre by 30-metre flag.

WATCH| Daryl Adams explains why the poppy flag is important to him

New poppy flag flies over Sudbury Duration 0:40 Featured Video Just in time for Remembrance Day, a large poppy flag is flying over the Kingsway in Sudbury in support of local legions. Veteran Daryl Adams shares why it’s important to him.

It flies over the Kingsway, one of the city's busiest roads.

"We don't leave it up all year," he said. "It goes up the last Friday of October at sunset and it comes down at sunset on November 11th."

Adams said the poppy has taken on new significance for him because his son has followed in his footsteps, joining the military, and will deploy to Latvia on Dec. 15.

"I'm very, very proud of him, that's for sure," he said. "He'll be a changed person when he comes back."

He added that while he expects there will always be conflicts in the world, he hopes they can at least be mitigated.