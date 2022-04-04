Pope's apology could have gone farther, says Métis Nation of Ontario delegate

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

While Pope Francis' apology to Indigenous delegates for the conduct of some members of the Roman Catholic Church in Canada's residential school system was meaningful to survivors, it also should have gone farther, said a regional councillor with the Métis Nation of Ontario, Mitch Case.

Case, from Sault Ste. Marie was at the Vatican last week as part of First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegations that met with the Pope and shared their experiences from Canada's residential school system.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools between the 1880s and 1996, and the Catholic Church ran more than 60 per cent of the schools.

On Friday, April 1, Francis apologized to the delegates.

"I also feel shame ... sorrow and shame for the role that a number of Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that wounded you, and the abuses you suffered and the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values," he said.

"For the deplorable conduct of these members of the Catholic Church, I ask for God's forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart, I am very sorry. And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon."

Case said the apology was "quite meaningful" for many of the residential school survivors who were part of the delegation.

"Throughout the entire endeavor, I just kept thinking about … this is just about the survivors," he said. "This has to be about them. And the fact that it was meaningful for them, I think that's important."

But Case said Francis did not apologize for the Catholic Church's overall role in Canada's residential school system.

He said he was optimistic that apology could come when the Pope visits Canada later this year to meet with Indigenous people and residential school survivors.

Francis said he hoped to visit Canada "in the days" around the church's Feast of St. Anne, which falls on July 26.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll see more meaningful engagement from the Church at the local level to want to support reconciliation related initiatives," Case said.

The Anglican, Presbyterian and United Churches have previously apologized for their roles in Canada's residential school system.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.