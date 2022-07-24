Métis Nation of Ontario councillor has high hopes for papal visit

A regional councillor with the Métis Nation of Ontario says his hopes and expectations for the Pope's visit to Canada and anticipated apology to Indigenous residential school survivors are very different.

"It's my hope that when the Holy Father comes here, he offers an apology that is meaningful and unequivocal, and without qualifications or reservations," said Mitch Case, who is based in Sault Ste. Marie and travelled to the Vatican with a delegation of Métis residential school survivors in April.

Case has travelled with a similar delegation to Edmonton, and expects to be in Maskwacis, Alta., for the Pope's expected apology on Monday.

He said his expectations are more guarded than his hopes, but he is trying to be optimistic.

In April, he said, the Pope's apology to Indigenous delegates for the conduct of some members of the Roman Catholic Church in Canada's residential school system was meaningful to survivors, but also could have gone further.

Case said it will really be up to the survivors to decide for themselves if the apology is sincere.

"You know, some are very moved by just the potential that this could be a turning point for them," he said.

"Others are a little bit more reluctant. And I think all of those experiences are valid and it's up to each individual to take it in."

Mitch Case, a regional councillor with the Métis Nation of Ontario, says he hopes the Pope will give a meaningful apology to residential school survivors, but is keeping his expectations measured. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools between the 1880s and 1996, and the Catholic Church ran more than 60 per cent of them. Physical and sexual abuse were rampant in the schools.

The Pope has referred to his trip to Canada as a "pilgrimage of penance."

"I hope, with God's grace, that my penitential pilgrimage might contribute to the journey of reconciliation already undertaken. Please accompany me with prayer," said a message on the Pope's Twitter account.

Morning North 7:18 Northern Ontario Metis leader talks about what he's expecting during Pope Francis' visit to Canada Pope Francis has arrived in Canada. He's expected to expand on an apology he delivered at the Vatican this past spring. Mitch Case is the regional councillor with the Metis Nation of Ontario in Sault Ste. Marie. He spoke to us about his expectations from the Pope's visit.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.