Emily and Candice Duval are bringing a classic sound to Northern Lights Festival Boréal festival this weekend.

The teens, from Lively, Ont., front a band called Pop Mach!ne, but Emily says listeners shouldn't expect a typical teen pop band.

"[We play] something we like to call modern classic rock, because we like to write originals...a bit of a fusion of more modern kind of styles of rock and the classic influences that we love so much," she said.

Even though the Duval sisters were born in the 2000s— the oldest band member of Pop Mach!ne is 21— fans of 70s and 80s guitar-driven rock will recognize the band's roots, Emily said.

Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Def Leppard, Journey and Europe, she credits as some of their influences. That means heavy rhythm, bass and jagged riffs.

"Usually we have adults saying 'that's what I grew up with' and I can't count the times I've heard 'don't stop doing what you're doing.'"

Emily added that fans are impressed with their sound, considering their age.

"I've also heard it's awesome to see girls up there," she said.

The Duval sisters met their bandmates in a music class at Lively High. They credit their music teacher, Mr. Ross, with providing a collaborative environment where students could become comfortable with one another as performers.

Now the songwriting process for Pop Mach!ne, Candice said, is just as collaborative as their classroom.

"Usually we just kind of chalk it up to all of us who wrote the song because our way of writing originals is less technical and more based on our inspiration among each other," she said. "For example, we'll just be jamming downstairs, and we start improvising."

Candice handles most of the composition, while Emily pens the lyrics.

"I tend to write a lot of poetic lyrics because I've been writing poems and stuff since I was very young," Emily said. "We have lyrics pages in [the album] for those who want to know about the meaning, they can read the lyrics page."