If you've noticed an increase in pollen floating around the area, it's not your imagination.

A staff scientist at Science North in Sudbury says many areas are reporting higher pollen counts and, as a result, that could be putting people's allergies into overtime.

Bruce Doran says with the pandemic continuing, it's important to determine whether you have allergies or symptoms of COVID-19.

He says symptoms of both can be found on a health unit website.

"But if people are not sure ... even after doing that search on the internet ... don't take a chance. Call the health unit. Call the COVID testing centres, talk to the people and they will guide you on whether you should get tested."

According to one doctor who spoke with CBC News, if a patient develops a fever, it is more likely a sign that they have a viral infection than an allergy. In addition to a fever, muscle aches or a cough could also be indicative of COVID-19.

Common symptoms for allergies include itchy, red eyes and a runny nose, although some people can suffer from more severe symptoms like wheezing and shortness of breath.

Doran says if you do suffer from allergies, check pollen reports before heading outside.

"What people are feeling right now is the pollen from firs from spruces and pines ... and for the last two weeks, because of this warm weather that was there, it kind of activated them and woke them up and they just released all this pollen at the same time."

Warming climate means more pollen

Studies show that allergy season in North America is starting earlier, and lasting longer, due to climate change.

Across the United States and Canada, pollen season is starting 20 days earlier and pollen loads are 21 per cent higher since 1990 and a huge chunk of that is because of global warming, according to a study published in February in the journal the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences.

While other studies have shown North America's allergy season getting longer and worse, this is the most comprehensive data with 60 reporting stations and the first to make the required and detailed calculations that could attribute what's happening to human-caused climate change, experts said.

The warmer the earth gets, the earlier spring starts for plants and animals, especially those that release pollen.