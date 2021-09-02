28-year-old man arrested after chase east of Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday afternoon they arrested a 28-year-old man who had been driving erratically, and injured at least one person in Greater Sudbury.

The suspect surrendered to police without incident in the Kukagami Lake Road area, east of Sudbury.

Police said one person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries earlier in the day, after a collision with a truck in the Greater Sudbury region.

Sudbury police said the driver of the Ford F-150 pickup truck was handling it erratically and involved in numerous collisions.

Police said the pickup truck was black and white, and has B & D Manufacturing decals.

In a post to Twitter earlier in the day, Sudbury police described the suspect as a white male, in his late 20s, around 6'1", 200 lbs., with dirty blonde or light brown hair, blue eyes. According to police he was wearing an orange construction jumpsuit with reflective markings.

WATCH | Pickup truck being driven erratically on Sudbury road:

Police said they first received a call at 10:30 a.m. ET from an establishment on Riverside Drive, in Greater Sudbury, after the driver of the vehicle was involved in a robbery.

The driver proceeded to drive the vehicle aggressively throughout the city and was involved in numerous collisions with vehicles and structures, police said.