Greater Sudbury Police have made an arrest in connection with a violent daytime assault in the downtown core and now say they believe it to be hate-motivated.

Police say a man has been charged with Attempt to Commit Murder but his name has not yet been released.

Officers began investigating after a person called them around 3:00 p.m. on August 22 to report that they were driving a truck north on Paris Street when they witnessed a man grab another man and throw him in front of his vehicle.

Fortunately, the truck driver was able to stop in time to avoid hitting the man thrown onto the roadway.

Police say the matter has now been assigned to detectives in the Major Crime Section of the Criminal Investigations Unit who are specifically trained as hate crime and hate-bias/hate-motivated Investigators.

Due to the evidence collected in this investigation so far, police are concerned that there may be additional incidents involving the suspect that have not yet been reported.

"The Greater Sudbury Police Services recognizes that hate Crimes and hate-bias incidents are extremely underreported and we are working diligently to change that.," said police in a news release. "We take reports of hate-motivated crime and hate-bias incidents very seriously and we recognize the impact and pain that ripples throughout the community when these incidents occur."

Police continue to appeal to the victim of this attempted murder and to any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

They are asking witnesses who were in the area of Paris Street between Cedar Street and Larch Street on Tuesday, August 22nd 2023 between 2:45 p.m.and 3:00 p.m. to come forward by calling Detective Sergeant Robert Weston at 705-675-9171 extension 2341.

They are also encouraging anyone who may have experienced a similar assault to contact them as well.