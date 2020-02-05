Skip to Main Content
Sudbury police find stolen handgun after break and enter arrests
Sudbury

Sudbury police find stolen handgun after break and enter arrests

Police say 49-year-old man and 32-year-old woman charged after daylight break and enter at Garson home

CBC News ·
Greater Sudbury police say they have found a handgun reported stolen from Sault Ste. Marie in 1979 after a break and enter. (Jan lakes/CBC)

Greater Sudbury Police say that two people arrested while breaking into a home had a handgun reported stolen from Sault Ste. Marie in 1979.

In a press release Wednesday morning, police said officers responded to a call of a possible break and enter at a house in Garson Tuesday morning.

They were alerted by a family member, who was tipped off by video surveillance equipment outside the home.

Police set up a containment area outside the home, while officers from the tactical unit entered and found a 49-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, who were arrested without incident.

Police said a vehicle used by the accused was found at the residence. Officers found the firearm, as well as $700 worth of fentanyl, 16 tablets of LSD and 10 codeine pills in the vehicle. 

Both individuals are expected to be in bail court to answer to charges.


 

