Kirkland Lake OPP shoot and kill person after interaction

Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., shot and killed a person following an interaction with police.

Area schools remain closed today and students will learn online

The door of a black and white OPP police cruiser is pictured.
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to an armed person in Kirkland Lake on Tuesday morning. (CBC)

Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., shot and killed a person following an interaction with police Tuesday.

On Twitter, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North East region said officers responded to a report of an armed person on Duncan Avenue  just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9. 

They said officers shot an individual who later died in hospital.

In a later tweet, police said the province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident, as it does anytime someone dies due to police action.

At 8:07 a.m. the OPP posted on Twitter that people should avoid the area around Duncan Avenue, but there was no threat to public safety.

"All schools remain open," the tweet said.

But at 7:51 a.m. l'École secondaire catholique l'Envolée du Nord, in Kirkland Lake, posted on Facebook classes would be closed due to an "emergency situation" at the request of OPP.

A spokesperson with the school board told Radio-Canada classes were closed for the day under the advice of the OPP.

Students will stay home Wednesday and learn online.

