Kirkland Lake OPP shoot and kill person after interaction

Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., shot and killed a person following an interaction with police Tuesday.

On Twitter, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North East region said officers responded to a report of an armed person on Duncan Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

They said officers shot an individual who later died in hospital.

In a later tweet, police said the province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident, as it does anytime someone dies due to police action.

ADVISORY: #KirklandOPP is advising about an increased police presence with road closure on Duncan Ave S between Second St W and Hudson Bay Ave in #KirklandLake due to an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area. There is no threat to public safety. All schools remain open

At 8:07 a.m. the OPP posted on Twitter that people should avoid the area around Duncan Avenue, but there was no threat to public safety.

"All schools remain open," the tweet said.

But at 7:51 a.m. l'École secondaire catholique l'Envolée du Nord, in Kirkland Lake, posted on Facebook classes would be closed due to an "emergency situation" at the request of OPP.

A spokesperson with the school board told Radio-Canada classes were closed for the day under the advice of the OPP.

Students will stay home Wednesday and learn online.