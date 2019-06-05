Greater Sudbury Police say a 77-year-old woman has died of her injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Municipal Road 80 Monday afternoon.

According to a statement released by police, a commercial vehicle was performing maintenance in the northbound lane north of Valleyview Road around 2:00 p.m. when it was struck by a grey sedan.

The workers who were in front of the parked truck performing maintenance were uninjured, but the sedan suffered extensive damage and all three occupants were sent to the hospital with injuries.

The driver and one passenger were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital. The second passenger succumbed to her injuries.

Police are now looking for witnesses who may have been in the area around the time of the collision. If you have any information, police are asking to call (705) 675-9171 ext. 2415 or Crime Stoppers at (705) 222-TIPS.