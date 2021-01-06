Sudbury police are searching for a man suspected of barricading a 25-year-old woman in a room after setting it on fire with fireworks.

The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, police said, as they responded to an intimate partner violence incident.

When officers arrived at the building, they heard a woman yelling for help and saw smoke coming from the front window of the unit.

Officers made their way inside, where they heard the woman screaming. They found that the door to the unit had been barricaded from the outside, preventing her from escaping the room.

The officers entered the room, and escorted the woman to safety.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services arrived soon after to extinguish the fire, and paramedics arrived to treat the woman and officers for smoke inhalation.

According to police, investigators determined that the man and the woman had gotten into a verbal argument that quickly turned physical, leading to the man to assault the woman and then forced her into a room where he set off fireworks and barricaded her inside.

The man then set fire to another room in the unit before fleeing the scene, police said. .

Sudbury police have applied for an arrest warrant for the 31-year-old man for the following offences;

Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Arson

Forcible Confinement

Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Failure to Comply with Order

The man's name can't be released as the warrant has not yet been granted. And in order to protect the identity of the woman, no further details regarding the location of the incident will be provided, police said.