A Sudbury police officer charged under the Police Services Act has resigned.

A police disciplinary hearing for now-former Constable Robert Rheaume started in Sudbury on Monday. After a series of delays, it was announced Tuesday afternoon that Rheaume has resigned from the force effective immediately.

The hearing was to deal with a matter involving Rheaume and a breach of confidence allegation. None of the details of the incident were released in the hearing.

Earlier this year, Rheaume was found guilty of discreditable conduct. That came after he posted comments on Facebook about the annual Sunshine List, which names provincial employees who earn more than $100,000 annually.

In the post, Rheaume specifically mentioned Sudbury police chief administrative officer Sharon Baiden, and questioned her $205,000 salary. He also claimed in the post she had received a 50 per cent raise. A few days later, Rheaume questioned the salaries of three other senior staffers at the police service.

Until today, a decision was also pending on another police disciplinary hearing, including two counts of discreditable conduct and one count of insubordination.

"This [resignation] has resulted in the charges being stayed by the hearing officer, retired Deputy Chief Terence Kelly," Sudbury police said in a statement.

"This means the judicial proceeding has stopped and charges will no longer be prosecuted."

The police service adds that because Rheaume is no longer an employee of Greater Sudbury Police, they are "not able to provide any further comment."

Rheaume was told during the hearing that if he becomes a police officer again in the next five years in Ontario, the charges against him could be resurrected.