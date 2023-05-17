Sudbury police to expand partnership with hospital to respond to mental health calls

Greater Sudbury Police (GSPS) say the service received more than 3,100 mental health calls last year — showing an increasing trend in calls.

Sgt. Matt Hall oversees the mobile community rapid response team that has police and mental health counsellors from Sudbury's Health Sciences North working together to respond.

Police say the team is sent out to 50 mental health calls each month, and will soon be able to handle more calls.

The program will add a second rapid response team and expand coverage from five to seven days a week, starting on June 2.

Hall said police have received more mental health calls since the pandemic.

"I don't like blaming things on COVID, but COVID set stuff back when a lot of social services were closing their doors where individuals were, you know, checked on sometimes daily, weekly, biweekly," he said.

Hall said a lot of vulnerable people got sicker because of that disruption in care.

"It's very hard to bring somebody back once they've gotten to a certain level," he said.

"So it's not something that you can do overnight."

Dan Despatie is the acting deputy chief of the Greater Sudbury Police Service. He says expanding the mobile community rapid response team will help people in crisis get more appropriate care. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

Greater Sudbury Police acting Deputy Chief Dan Despatie said the expanded program will help the right people respond to mental health calls. And that's not always police officers.

Despatie said other programs, such as a national mental health crisis line, will also help allocate the best resources to those calls.

"Some people simply need someone to speak with, some people just need to be heard," he said.

Ontario already has the 211 line, which connects people with social services, but a new 988 line is also in the works for suicide prevention and people in a mental health crisis.