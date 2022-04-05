Police respond to fatal shooting in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Tuesday

UCCM Anishnaabe Police and the chief of M'Chigeeng First Nation confirm one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Manitoulin Island community.

In a Facebook post, Ogimaa Linda Debassige said four people are in custody.

She said UCCM Anishnaabe Police and Ontario Provincial Police responded quickly.

In a news release, UCCM Anishnaabe Police said they were called to an address on Pine Street around 1:25 a.m. ET and found a man had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man died.

Witnesses who had seen a vehicle in the area earlier called the OPP Communications Centre. OPP officers stopped a vehicle in Little Current and arrested the occupants.

Police said those under arrest and the person who was killed are not band members.

Report suspicious activity, First Nation chief urges

Debassige said in her post there was a shooting just 38 days ago that also didn't involve citizens of M'Chigeeng.

She appealed to the community to report suspicious activity to police.

"I ask you to think about our loved ones, our families, our children of our community, our elders, our friends and our infants that are yet to be born ask you to think about our ancestors who have gone before us," wrote Debassige in her post.

"Is this what we want of our community? Do we want the next shooting to be one of them? No, we don't. We can stop this but we can only do it together."

In the shooting last month, UCCM Anishnaabe Police posted on Facebook that it is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a home on Feb. 26.

A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



