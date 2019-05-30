'Respect, belief' for sexual assault victims at heart of new investigative approach

Following a sexual assault, a one-on-one interview with police can be troubling for many victims.

That's led police to adopt new techniques and approaches when communicating with survivors.

According to Mark Heyes, a retired detective and instructor at the Ontario Police College, this new approach—trauma-informed interviewing—begins with first contact and a focus on the victim's story.

"Trauma, for some officers, will be difficult to understand because if they don't understand how trauma can affect each individual person, they may feel that the person is lying or being deceptive to them," Heyes said.

"That's because they don't understand how the brain is functioning when traumas happen….how some of the information will not be given in chronological order, that the person's not lying to them, they're just unable to be able to process it at that time."

To help make ease this shift—putting the victims at the centre of assault reporting—the Greater Sudbury Police Services (GSPS) invited several speakers, including Heyes, to present at the Power of Believing conference March 6.

The conference's focus was to bring together frontline officers, detectives and community partners to raise awareness and provide training on trauma-informed interviewing.

"When a survivor comes in, before we had just asked the questions 'why did this happen' or those types of questions," Heyes said.

"Now we talk about it from a lens of 'tell me what happened. Explain to me how things happened or what is it that you can't forget? Or what was going through your mind at the time.'"

"So we're leaving it very open now instead of the typical police questions of who, what, why, where, whens and hows."

Mark Heyes is an instructor at the Ontario Police College, specializing in trauma-informed interview techniques. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Greater Sudbury Police Services has already written policy on how they deal with trauma victims in the interview process, a GSPS spokesperson told CBC News, which draws heavily on this survivor-centred approach.

Det. Const. Stephanie Rainville, who coordinates sexual assault investigations with the GSPS, said this approach has been a "huge part" of the service's training in the past few years.

"We have to be respectful, we start where the victim wants to start," Rainville said. "And also not pressuring the victim to make a choice."

The importance behind the training, Raiville said, is giving investigators a context which to understand the effects of trauma. In an interview, a victim could exhibit signs of obvious distress, or they could simply shut down and stay silent.

In other cases, Rainville said, she's observed victims smiling and laughing.

"Everybody's different when it comes to trauma," Rainville said.

"What happens with sexual assault investigations, most of the time, it's a one-on-one situation," Rainville said. "Back in the day it would be a he said, she said situation."

"But that's why we have to investigate and look further into things," Rainville added. "They're very complex. A lot of times we will not have witnesses. The chronology will not be an exact chronology of events. No exact time frames."

The upshot is that as more awareness is raised around the effects of trauma, more investigations—including those by judges and lawyers—will incorporate trauma-informed methods.

It's a "positive shift," Rainville said.

"It's about letting the victims know that there's supports out there for them, even if they don't want to go through the trial process or charges," Rainville said.

"It's about respecting, believing and being there for them."