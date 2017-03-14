Police are investigating claims that a Sudbury city councillor was threatened by another councillor, who also sits on the police services board.

Coun. Bill Leduc says he called police on Tuesday night after an "interaction" with Coun. Michael Vagnini.

Greater Sudbury Police confirm it did receive a threats complaint from a city councillor against a member of the police board and "in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and in order to ensure objectivity, we have engaged the North Bay Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations."

Leduc says he does not want to comment further on the complaint.

"At this point in time, there is a police investigation," he said.

"I will await and respect our Greater Sudbury Police Services to investigate this serious matter."

The CBC has not been able to reach Vagnini for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Leduc had attempted to table a motion at a virtual Sudbury city council meeting, calling for Vagnini to be removed from the police services board.

Sudbury city councillor Bill Leduc says he called police after speaking with Coun. Michael Vagnini following Tuesday night's council meeting. (Submitted by The City of Greater Sudbury)

Leduc says he was concerned about alleged misinformation Vagnini was spreading through YouTube videos regarding the deaths of people living in tents in downtown Sudbury and violence at a local homeless shelter.

During the meeting, Vagnini claimed he was the target of a "witch hunt" and said he is pursuing "legal action" against Leduc.

The meeting ended before the motion could be heard.

Leduc says he is not sure whether or not he will continue to try to get Vagnini removed from the police board.

"With everything that has transpired, I may now look at the risks that I'm being faced with for my own personal safety and my family's safety," he said.