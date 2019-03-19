There is an increased police presence at a Sudbury school after police say a threat was made over social media.

On Tuesday morning around 8, police say a staff member from Collège Notre-Dame contacted them to report a threatening Instagram post directed at the school.

The post showed a firearm and made reference to a school shooting. It was under the account name "sch00lsh00ter767." Both the account and post have since been deleted.

"The Greater Sudbury Police Service criminal investigations division is investigating the incident in order to determine the origin of the post and the validity of the threat," police stated in a news release.

"We take these types of matters very seriously and the safety of staff and students is our top priority."

Anyone with information about the post is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.