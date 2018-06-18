Skip to Main Content
Police investigating float plane crash on Lake Nipissing Saturday

Police investigating float plane crash on Lake Nipissing Saturday

Provincial police are investigating a float plane crash Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on Lake Nipissing.

Pilot from Sturgeon Falls sustained minor injuries after crashing his float plane

CBC News ·

Provincial police are investigating a float plane crash Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on Lake Nipissing.

A 55-year-old pilot from Sturgeon Falls was attempting to land his aircraft.

A boater rescued the pilot who was the sole occupant.

The pilot sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Joint Rescue Coordinator Centre (JRCC), NAV Canada, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) and the Airline and Aviation Operations Centre have been notified and are assisting with this investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us