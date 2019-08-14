Provincial Police have identified the victim of an Aug. 4 collision on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury.

63-year-old Gerald Sutherland of Nairn Centre died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police say he sustained critical injuries after his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a rock cut, just west of Highway 144.

Investigators say speed was not a factor in the crash.

The eastbound lane of Highway 17 was closed for approximately 4 hours during the OPP investigation last week.