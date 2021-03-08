Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 11 that occurred March 6.

Papa Abdoulaye Ndiaye, 29, from Hearst, died when their vehicle collided with a tractor trailer north of Englehart, police said.

Ndiaye was found dead in the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the northbound tractor trailer was transported to hospital by ambulance for precautionary measures.

Highway 11 was closed in both directions for several hours and was re-opened shortly after 9:00 p.m.