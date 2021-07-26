Body found in Lake Nipissing identified
A body discovered in Lake Nipissing on July 17 has been identified by the Ontario Provincial Police as Trevor Milmine, 43, of North Bay.
No foul play suspected after discovery of Trevor Milmine's body, July 17
A body discovered in Lake Nipissing on July 17, has been identified by the Ontario Provincial Police as Trevor Milmine, 43, of North Bay.
The North Bay OPP and the OPP Marine Unit were called after a body was found floating in Lake Nipissing near Goose Island around 12:30 p.m., on July 17, OPP said in a news release Monday.
The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP North East Region Crime Unit, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology service.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
