Police ID fatalities on Highway 17 crash
Provincial police have identified the three people killed in a crash on Highway 17 Monday afternoon.

Walden man, Kapuskasing couple killed in collision

CBC News ·
Police say a crash on Highway 17 has killed 3 people. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

75-year-old Jacques Dandenault, 73-year-old Pierette Dandenault, both of Kapuskasing, died when their vehicle hit another near Nairn Centre around 1:30 p.m.

18-year-old Tyler Carter from Walden was also pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 17 was closed in both directions for approximately six hours.

