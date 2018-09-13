Sudbury Police say a 63-year-old man is dead following a disturbance in Garson.

Police were called to 44 Sunny Street on Wednesday after a woman was shot. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Since then, police have been outside the home with the man inside.

On Thursday around 12:30 p.m, police say they went into the home as they could no longer establish communication with the man. They found him dead inside.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to assist. That organization is called when police are involved in a case involving a death, injury or allegation of sexual assault.

An investigation is ongoing.