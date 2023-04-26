The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) has reported that use of force incidents were up in 2022 over the previous year, in part due to an increase in mental health calls where some show of force was needed to de-escalate a crisis.

The details are in a report made to the police services board this month.

According to GSPS, a use of force report is submitted when an officer uses physical force on another person that results in injury or a complaint of injury.

They typically involve police using pepper spray, a baton, showing or using a conducted energy weapon, drawing, pointing or firing a gun, or releasing a dog resulting in an injury.

In Greater Sudbury, there were 95 incidents in 2021 which grew to 128 incidents in 2022.

In their report, police say the use of conducted energy weapons (CEW) is on the rise because officers can avoid making personal contact, and they're useful in responding to situations where people in crisis are holding a knife and refusing to drop it, or lunging at officers.

In the report, police describe how they use CEW:

"Of the mental-health related incidents that resulted in Use of Force, 40% involved CEW Demonstrate. This involves simply showing the CEW as a compliance measure which is often effective in bringing about compliance."

Officers used force in 26 situations involving calls under the Mental Health Act.

Police busier with mental health calls in 2022

And there were more mental health calls overall, many of which did not require use of force.

"In all of 2022, GSPS received 2,782 Mental Health calls for service, which is a 65% increase compared to 2021 (+1,107 calls). There were also a number of instances with repeat individuals who are known to be violent and/or carry weapons where police are called to assist other agencies to ensure the safety of their staff," according to the report.

Police, since 2020 have been required to keep track of race-based statistics and GSPS says of the 147 people they encountered through use of force last year, 104 involved white people, 25 Indigenous people and 17 Black people.

GSPS notes that the Statistics Canada census says only 2.5 per cent of Greater Sudbury's population is Black so the number of incidents is disproportionately high.

However, the report defends the numbers saying almost three quarters of the Black people they interacted with lived outside of Sudbury.

"It is important to note that of the individuals who were identified to have the perceived race of Black, 71% of these individuals reside outside of Sudbury, such as in the Greater Toronto Area and the Hamilton area," states the report. "Of the individuals who identified to have the perceived race of Black and are not residents of Sudbury, 90% were involved in high-risk warrants calls, either involving drug trafficking or human trafficking, and are known to carry weapons. These calls for service are intelligence-led and involve multiple police agencies working together to keep community members safe."

That is not sitting well with Black Lives Matter Sudbury.

Reaction to race-based statistics

In a short statement, the organization says the high proportion of use of force against Black people is unacceptable and is calling for an investigation before someone dies in a violent incident.

It also says the rate of use of force against Indigenous people is too high.

GSPS says the census shows Indigenous community members account for 11 percent of the city's population but are involved in 17 percent of interactions, some involved in multiple interactions especially in relation to mental health.

In conclusion, GSPS says it is not overly concerned about the 2022 statistics.

"While, at first, it may appear that our numbers have increased substantially when compared to 2021, we must realize that 2021 was a unique year with all aspects of policing being affected by the pandemic. When the numbers for 2022 are compared to years prior to the pandemic, we can see that the numbers have not changed dramatically."

GSPS says it was not able to make anyone available for an interview about the report.