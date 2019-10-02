The Special Investigations Unit is looking into an incident where a man fled into Lake Nipissing after crashing a vehicle Tuesday night.

North Bay Police went to Main Street West and Memorial Drive after receiving a report of a vehicle being driven erratically.

Police say before officers arrived, the vehicle was involved in a single motor vehicle collision coming to rest against a hydro pole. Both occupants of the vehicle fled, with the 20-year-old male driver heading toward Lake Nipissing.

When police, fire services and EMS arrived on scene, the man entered the lake. Police say despite pleading with the man to return to shore, he swam out of sight.

Efforts to locate the man continue, with help from the OPP Marine Unit.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Police say they've charged a passenger who fled and seized purple heroin and cocaine from the vehicle.

