The Anishinabek Police Service has suspended two of its top police officers indefinitely, following complaints about the officers' conduct.

Chief John Syrette and Deputy Chief Dave Whitlow were suspended without pay, but little else is being said about what this means for the police force that looks after 16 First nation communities.

The decision to suspend them was made by the Police Governing Authority that oversees the Anishinabek police force.

Chairman Jeffrey Jacobs refused to comment further, saying only that a disciplinary hearing will be held sometime this spring.

The union representing Anishinabek police officers also refused to comment, as did the leaders of some of the 16 communities the police force protects.

In the northeast that includes Garden River, Sagamok, Wahnapitae and Nipissing First Nations.

When it comes to discipline for the chief and deputy chief, the process is different than the one governing police officers in Ontario, who appear before a provincial tribunal.

Instead, these officers will answer to a committee of the Anishinabek police authority.