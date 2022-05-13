Sudbury police charge 84-year-old man in alleged sexual asault

Sudbury police have charged an 84-year-old man in connection with an alleged historical sexual assault.

Police charged Ronald Toppazzini with sexual assault and sexual exploitation based on an incident that is reported to have occurred in 1989 involving a person under the age of 16.

Police said they are concerned there may be other survivors.

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, and to protect the survivor's identity, police said they would not provide further details.

Toppazzini returns to court July 13 to answer to the charges.