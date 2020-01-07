Six people are charged for ignoring an order to stop on part of Highway 17 on Monday, after a section of the road was shut down by police for a fatal crash investigation.

A snow plow and a transport truck collided near the Town of Spanish, around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. Both drivers died as a result of the crash.

Police closed Highway 17 between Highway 108 and Walford, Ont., for roughly 16 hours, for the investigation and clean up.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManitoulinOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManitoulinOPP</a> charged 6 people for driving on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy17</a> when it was closed this morning. Drivers face $110 fine & upon conviction 3 demerit pts. Driving on a closed road is dangerous for emergency services at scene. Check <a href="https://twitter.com/511ONNortheast?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@511ONNortheast</a> for road updates <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadSafety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadSafety</a>^8472🚓 <a href="https://t.co/iwCXxP8Xqe">pic.twitter.com/iwCXxP8Xqe</a> —@OPP_NER

Constable Marie Ford says Manitoulin OPP set up a large "road closed" billboard sign on the highway.

Six people decided to ignore the sign.

"These were people that went around the sign to get by it. So they would have clearly seen the sign, read that the road was closed and then circumnavigated to get back on to the highway," Ford said.

The penalty for driving on a closed highway is a $110 fine, and if convicted, three demerit points under Section 134 of the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

A number of concerns

According to Ford, the biggest concern police have when someone drives on a closed highway is the safety of those working at the investigation scene. This could be emergency services personnel like police officers or paramedics, as well as tow truck operators, clean up crews or other people still at the scene.

"There may be somebody who is an officer taking measurements on a highway. [The driver] may not see them. We obviously don't want anyone to get injured," Ford said.

Plus, she said there are a number of other things that could be compromised if someone chooses to drive past a road closure sign.

"There are scenes that we want to protect. There may be evidence: tire tracks, pieces of evidence that are on the road that we need to preserve so that our collision investigators can look into and investigate," Ford said.

"Some of these collision scenes are very overwhelming for our officers, let alone members of the public travelling through."

'It's done for a reason'

Ford said she realizes that road closures are an inconvenience, but provincial police take them very seriously.

"We are obviously aware of the huge impacts of the commercial and passenger traffic that are going to be affected by a road closure," she said.

"But it's done for a reason, and we just want the public to try and be patient with that."