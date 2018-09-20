First Nations leaders are disturbed that a brawl among students at Manitoulin Secondary School last week is an indicator of underlying racism.

M'Chigeeng Chief Linda Debassige says she learned that the problem started between two non-Indigenous students from Little Current and later escalated to involve young members of M'Chigeeng and other First Nations in a ''demoralizing and demeaning way.''

In a news release, Debassige wrote that ''this incident is an indicator of a deeper more disturbing reality, which is underlaying racism that has now reared its ugly head yet again.

''This is a situation that must be acknowledged and tackled head on or it will keep re-occurring as we have seen over the last few decades,'' she said.

Debassige also said she is beyond frustrated that the only people charged by police were M'Chigeeng members when non-Indigenous people were clearly involved.

Issues with Rainbow District School Board

OPP said they charged five people, one 38 year-old woman and four teens ranging from 13 to 17 years of age. They face counts of assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

The Chief went on to say that her community feels betrayed by the Rainbow District School Board for failing to honour Truth and Reconciliation and neglecting to renew their Education Agreement, which expired August 31st.

Glen Hare is the Grand Council Chief of the Anishnabek Nation (Anishnabek Nation)

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare also blames racism for fuelling the violent incident.

"I am in disbelief that our First Nation students are still the target for racism and violence while attending school in this day and age. This is unacceptable," said Grand Council Chief Glen Hare in a news release.

Addressing racism

"We have lived and continue to live with the legacy of the residential school era. It is truly shameful and disheartening that the education system in Canada and in Ontario continues to be dysfunctional when they ought to be the leaders for respectful understanding and change for benefit of all students, families and communities,'' he said.

However, he reiterated his belief that education is key in combatting racism.

Education is key

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: education is crucial to counter ignorance. Racism stems from ignorance—from the unknown. We need to educate our First Nation and non-Indigenous youth alike so they grow up to be educated and respectful adults that break the cycle where prejudice and racism is perpetuated.''

Hare and Debassige will be at a rally Thursday morning in front of the Administration Offices of M'Chigeeng to address the issue in what they say is a constructive and positive way.