Sudbury police make 26 arrests during month-long operation at a subsidized apartment building

Sudbury police arrested 26 people during a month-long blitz at the northern Ontario city's largest subsidized apartment building.

Police worked with the city throughout the month of May to address a recent uptick in crime at the 250-unit apartment building located at 720 Bruce Avenue.

Greater Sudbury Police Det. Sgt. Derick Rose said police arrested 15 people on outstanding warrants, and arrested 11 others on 57 new charges during the month.

Officers seized more than $33,000 in illicit drugs during the operation, and found two people who had been reported missing by their families.

Police also gathered information that led to a traffic stop of a vehicle used after a fatal shooting at the Overtime Sports Bar on April 21. Police arrested two people after that traffic stop, seized $205,680 in illegal drugs, more than $9,000 in cash and a firearm.

Sudbury police say that while enforcement was an important part of their month-long operation at 720 Bruce Avenue, they also worked closely with the city to improve conditions at the property. (Jan lakes/CBC)

But Rose said enforcement was just one part of the operation at 720 Bruce Avenue. Officers also worked closely with city staff to engage with tenants to improve safety and living conditions at the property.

"As a police service, we know that we cannot arrest ourselves out of crime and disorder calls," Rose said.

"We need everyone's assistance to make the city safer and I think that was the overall goal of the project. I believe we were extremely successful with that goal."

Barb Dubois, the city's director of housing operations, said city staff worked with police to "reactivate" tenants in the building by building more trust with the city and police.

"The more active the tenants are in the building, the more unwanted people don't want to be around just hanging out or causing disturbances in the building," she said.

Dubois said some tenants in the building believe the city hasn't done enough to address crime and evict people who are causing problems.

"There are issues with the Landlord and Tenant Board and it's taking, you know, eight to 12 months just to get hearings in some cases," she said.

But Dubois added that if tenants report people who cause issues it can help speed up that process.

She added city staff also addressed some maintenance issues during the month, while they visited with tenants and improved security measures at the building, including installing some new cameras.

While the building has had safety concerns, Dubois said the city does its best to place people in housing units where they believe they will be successful.

"As long as they have support services attached to them, we do the best we can to support them," she said.