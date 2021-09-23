Greater Sudbury Police arrested a 17-year old male on Thursday in connection to a serious stabbing near Memorial Park in the downtown area.

On Sept. 15, a 26-year-old woman was attacked by an unknown person while she and a friend had been walking on a path near Medina Lane.

The woman was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At that time police said they didn't have a good description of the suspect because the person had a hoodie pulled over their head.

Investigators were also trying to determine if the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Through the investigation, Sudbury Police identified a 17-year-old male believed to be responsible for the stabbing.

He was arrested early Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, attempt to commit murder, failure to comply with release order and failure to comply with sentence.