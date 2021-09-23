17-year old arrested in connection to downtown Sudbury stabbing
26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by an unknown assailant, Sept. 15
Greater Sudbury Police arrested a 17-year old male on Thursday in connection to a serious stabbing near Memorial Park in the downtown area.
On Sept. 15, a 26-year-old woman was attacked by an unknown person while she and a friend had been walking on a path near Medina Lane.
The woman was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
At that time police said they didn't have a good description of the suspect because the person had a hoodie pulled over their head.
Investigators were also trying to determine if the victim and suspect were known to each other.
Through the investigation, Sudbury Police identified a 17-year-old male believed to be responsible for the stabbing.
He was arrested early Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, attempt to commit murder, failure to comply with release order and failure to comply with sentence.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?