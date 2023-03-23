College spokesperson questions if scrapping post-secondary requirements will lead to more police officers

The director of corporate communications at Sault College questions whether Ontario's move to scrap post-secondary education requirements for police officers will lead to more new recruits.

"How likely is it that they will just take a fresh high school graduate direct into policing?" said Rick Webb, who was also a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board along with his role at the college.

"They're not just looking for someone who's just often graduated from even college or university. They're looking for a variety of things."

On Tuesday Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that besides dropping post-secondary requirements for policing, the province will also cover the full costs for the Basic Constable Training at the Ontario Police College.

New police officers need to complete the three-month program, which costs $15,450, within six months of being hired.

"We need more police officers on our streets, more boots on the ground," Ford said at a news conference at the Ontario Police College.

Webb said graduates from police foundations programs, like the one Sault College offers, will have an edge when they apply for jobs with Ontario police services.

"We have demonstrated over many years of being involved in this space that we add value to the student so that they're ready to present themselves for policing," he said.

But Webb didn't echo critics who have argued that scrapping post-secondary requirements for new police officers will lead to less qualified candidates.

"I wouldn't say that is necessarily going to be the case," he said.

"They still have to go through a rigorous process with the police college in Aylmer."

Paul Pedersen is the chief of Greater Sudbury Police Services. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Greater Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen said in a statement to CBC News that he welcomes the changes from the province.

"Removing obstacles including financial obstacles will allow additional applicants with vital lived-experiences who are passionate about a career in policing pursue their goals," he said.

"We value our members, their expertise and their diverse backgrounds that bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to GSPS [Greater Sudbury Police Service]."

Timmins Police Services board chair Kraymr Grenke says he welcomes changes which he expects will help with their recruitment efforts. (Timmins Police Service)

Kraymr Grenke, chair of the Timmins Police Services Board, said he also welcomed the news, and added any changes that lead to more police applicants are needed.

"We do have open vacancies within the police service right now, like many police services do," he said.

"We are on a recruitment drive right now. So we are looking for officers to join our ranks."

The Timmins Police Service previously announced it would reimburse Ontario Police College tuition for new recruits in 2023 and 2024.

But now that the province is offering the same incentives, Grenke said they can use the money they set aside for those tuition reimbursements for other priorities.

"IT modernization police-worn body cameras and in-car data terminals are things that we're looking at," he said.