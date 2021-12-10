A technician with the forensic identification unit at the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Sault Ste Marie has advanced technology used at serious crime scenes.

When provincial police are called to a crime scene, they collect evidence. One way they do that is to record it with a 3D scanner.

"The best comparison that I can do is to say that it's like a Google Street View," said Denis Villebrun, an identification sergeant with Sault OPP.

"We're going to use it when it comes to serious acts of violence or there are numerous pieces of evidence that need to be recorded and also at scenes that are very dynamic, or we feel that there may be a need in the future to revisit it to assist us in our investigations.

"It gives us the chance to go back there and see what the investigators or the forensic identification officers saw while they were processing scenes," said Villebrun.

"It rotates 360 degrees in our scene, allows us to take pictures as well as send out little lasers....and they'll do a triangulation to determine where it is in space and time."

Putting pieces together

That's where Danika Montgomery steps in. The OPP technician in the Sault receives the information and puts all those pieces together.

Montgomery recently received a letter of commendation from the chief superintendent for her work to advance the three dimensional crime scene scanning to make it more streamlined.

Administrative technician Danika Montgomery received a letter of commendation from Sault Ste. Marie OPP for her work to advance three dimensional scanning of crime scenes. (supplied/Sault Ste. Marie OPP)

"And I was recognized for my professionalism and making the process of collecting that data and getting a good usable product out of it easier for them."

The information collected in the 3D crime scene scan can also be used in the courtroom.