Nairn Centre's Julieanne Steedman paints her own Polaroid pictures
Northern Ontario artists finds peace 'in the small things' during pandemic by creating 'Polaroid Paintings'
Julieanne Steedman says she had less time and a lot more worry when COVID-19 changed her world.
The artist lives in Nairn Centre just outside of Sudbury and works from her home studio. When she found herself with children at home needing attention — and work on a big project ground to a halt — she decided it was time to concentrate on the small things.
"I found that I just didn't have those big blocks of quiet time to spend deeply engaged painting for hours," she said.
"I got frustrated that I couldn't finish this collection, so I decided to just put it aside for a while."
But it wasn't long before her creative side begged to be let out.
"I painted a small little square on another little square. And when I texted a picture of it to my mom later, she said that looks like a Polaroid like my grandma used to have."
So the next day Steedman searched online for the exact size of a Polaroid and she did watercolour within those dimensions.
"That's when I decided to take something small, every day, that made me happy that day. And that's what I would paint every afternoon. And I started sharing them on Instagram and my community there really seemed to resonate with that. And so I started sharing daily what was the one thing that made me feel happy for that day — and the painting process."
The paintings feature coffee, lots of flowers, reproductions of old photos and sights from her community. She did a total of 39 paintings, and stopped the series on her 39th birthday.
"t was a really nice way to connect with people," she said.
Steedman is also the co-founder of Maker's North, an organization that promotes handmade items and art in the north.
