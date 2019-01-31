It was a chilling but brave lesson for some Laurentian University students this week in Sudbury.

As part of their winter camping course, students in the outdoor adventure leadership program went with their instructors and drilled a hole in a lake. Then, the moment of truth: they each had to jump into the hole.

Before getting out, they had to get their breathing under control and then pull themselves out and back onto the ice.

Dominic Gagnon, an assistant professor in the department of human kinetics, helped organize what they call the cold water immersion workshop.

"They know once they get into the water they shouldn't be panicking," he said.

"A lot of tingling, a bit painful to an extent but as long as they just focus on remaining calm, breathing properly, they are capable of coming out of the water by themselves."

Once they come out it is even colder than when they were in the water, says Gagnon. The longest time he spent in cold water is an hour as part of a study for a colleague.

"A lot of people think as soon as you get into cold the water you do become hypothermic," he said.

"The reality is you have a five to ten minute window where you can actually still move efficiently enough to get yourself out of the water."

It does take, depending on your size, up to half an hour before you become truly hypothermic.

Mike MacMillan is a fourth year in the program. He did it for the first time last year. This year, he helped by setting up the warming tent and putting on a wet suit to take some underwater pictures of the students who are doing it this year.

He says students just need to get past the first 30 to 40 seconds and get over what is called a "cold shock response" where your body seizes up.

Fourth year students Ben Dunlop and Mike MacMillan assist with the exercise. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

"They say it is 90 per cent mental, 10 per cent physical. So the challenge itself is actually just getting yourself to jump in."

He says you need to know what is feels like so you do what you need to do if it actually happens to you.