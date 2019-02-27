Investigation reveals cause of Polar Bear Express train derailment last May
The investigation also made recommendations to avoid similar incidents in the future
After months of investigation Ontario Northland has identified the cause of the Polar Bear Express train derailment last May to be human error.
Ontario Northland's Polar Bear Express train was headed to Cochrane when it derailed 37 kms from Moosonee. The train service is the only all-season land route connecting Moosonee and Cochrane, which is used to transport passengers, food, supplies and more.
The train was carrying 73 passengers and 7 crew members. No serious injuries, spills or environmental damage was reported at the time, however, the incident and damage to 429 feet of the track did cancel service for a few days. Regular service resumed on June 4, 2018.
According to a statement from Ontario Northland, "the investigation identified the direct cause of the derailment to be human error by the operating crew unintentionally failing to comply with a speed restriction."
"Ontario Northland will not be commenting further as the derailment is the subject of legal action against the corporation."
with files from Kate Rutherford
