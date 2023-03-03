Renée Grenon became a podcaster unexpectedly, and now she makes her living sharing her experience as a mom.

In early 2020, Grenon, who grew up in Sudbury, Ont., but now lives in the Greater Toronto Area, had just completed her PhD in psychology. She also had her young son Milo at home.

"When quarantine happened, it was so bizarre because you spend like 10 years working towards getting your PhD and it was like, congratulations, and then it was like the world shut down," she said.

While she was at home with Milo, Grenon said she started to make videos on TikTok, sharing stories about her experience as a mom with an infant son.

And it turned out a lot of people, especially other mothers with young children, connected with her content.

"I always wanted to reply to them and have a longer conversation about these very nuanced situations that I was creating content about," Grenon said.

"And so I was like, you know what, I'm going to start a podcast."

The Mom Room podcast coverers topics ranging from setting boundaries, to "mom-poster syndrome" and the idea of the "default parent". (Submitted by Renée Grenon)

Grenon said she bought a $60 microphone from Amazon and started to record The Mom Room podcast from her closet.

She has since upgraded her equipment and records the show from her home office.

The Mom Room now gets almost 200,000 downloads each month and Grenon has recorded nearly 300 episodes on topics ranging from setting boundaries with parents and in-laws, to the idea of the "default parent."

Grenon said the idea of the default parent is when one parent — often, but not always the mother — ends up taking on more responsibility taking care of the children.

In her case, she noticed she often had to announce out loud if she had to step away from her son for a few minutes, while her husband didn't.

"These are all things that I started to notice, but it was not my husband's fault," she said.

"Your family falls into this dynamic."

Open communication

Through communication she and her husband were able to find a better balance. When she went on a recent trip to Los Angeles with her grandmother , Grenon said didn't need to update her husband on where their son's things were, or his schedule.

"I don't have to tell him one thing, I can just up and leave," she said.

Boundaries are another recurring topic on her podcast.

After Milo was born, Grenon said she didn't want a revolving door of visitors right away.

"We need to respect the postpartum period way more than we do," she said.

"I think everybody is excited, like there's a baby coming into the world, everybody wants to go visit. It's very well meaning. But we have to put the needs of and the wants of the mom first before the needs and wants of, you know, an aunt or a relative to come visit the baby."

One of her most popular episodes was a conversation with psychologist Tracy Dalgleish about setting boundaries.

Every week Grenon records one solo episode and a second episode where she interviews a subject matter expert.

Grenon said her goal with the podcast is not to tell other people how they should raise their children, but to share her own experiences and what she's learned about herself as a mother.

"There's not one way to raise a child," she said.

"There are hundreds and thousands of ways that families can raise their child, and that child is going to grow up and have an amazing, healthy, happy life."

Grenon said she hopes to do a podcast in front of a live audience one day, and also wants to eventually write a book that covers the topics from the show.