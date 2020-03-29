Municipal playgrounds across Greater Sudbury will be empty and silent — temporarily.

The city announced Sunday it is continuing with more physical distancing measures.

As a way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury and Districts and other health authorities have asked everyone to ensure a two metre distance from others.

To ensure that everyone adheres to these protocols, the municipality has temporarily closed all playgrounds and park amenities. This includes play structures, off-leash dog parks, skateboard parks, play fields, sports courts and other park amenities.

In a news release, the city of Greater Sudbury says these closures "protect the health and safety of residents and staff and helps limit the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community."

Over the weekend, the province of Ontario issued an order that limits public gatherings to just five people.

The city says the closures and the order addressed a number of concerns that were brought forward by residents about gatherings in these areas.

The city does remind residents that all open spaces, including the Bell Park Boardwalk remain open. However, physical distancing measures should be followed.

"By closing park amenities and playgrounds, we are taking additional steps to ensure we are doing everything we can to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community," Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger stated in the release.

"Countless residents are staying home, following social distancing measures, and heeding the expert advice of Public Health. I sincerely thank you for this," he added.

"Every one of us plays an important role in protecting our friends, neighbours and families. Please stay home, and leave only if absolutely necessary."