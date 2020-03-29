Playgrounds, park amenities temporarily closed in Greater Sudbury
Open spaces like Bell Park Boardwalk are still open, however physical distancing measures to be followed
Municipal playgrounds across Greater Sudbury will be empty and silent — temporarily.
The city announced Sunday it is continuing with more physical distancing measures.
As a way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury and Districts and other health authorities have asked everyone to ensure a two metre distance from others.
To ensure that everyone adheres to these protocols, the municipality has temporarily closed all playgrounds and park amenities. This includes play structures, off-leash dog parks, skateboard parks, play fields, sports courts and other park amenities.
In a news release, the city of Greater Sudbury says these closures "protect the health and safety of residents and staff and helps limit the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community."
Over the weekend, the province of Ontario issued an order that limits public gatherings to just five people.
The city says the closures and the order addressed a number of concerns that were brought forward by residents about gatherings in these areas.
The city does remind residents that all open spaces, including the Bell Park Boardwalk remain open. However, physical distancing measures should be followed.
"By closing park amenities and playgrounds, we are taking additional steps to ensure we are doing everything we can to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community," Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger stated in the release.
"Countless residents are staying home, following social distancing measures, and heeding the expert advice of Public Health. I sincerely thank you for this," he added.
"Every one of us plays an important role in protecting our friends, neighbours and families. Please stay home, and leave only if absolutely necessary."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.