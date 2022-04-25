$660K to upgrade 8 Greater Sudbury playgrounds this year
The city set aside $2.3 million in 2018 to revitalize 58 playgrounds
It will cost $660,000 to revitalize eight City of Greater Sudbury playgrounds this year.
In 2018, city council approved a plan to renew 58 municipal playgrounds identified as being in poor condition. To date, 26 municipal playgrounds have received improvements including new play structures, landscaping and amenities.
At that time the city set aside $2.3 million to revitalize the 58 playgrounds that were in the worst shape.
For this year's projects, FedNor has committed $495,000 to upgrade the equipment and amenities at the eight playgrounds. The city is paying the remaining $165,000.
Those playgrounds are:
- Brighton Tot Lot, in Garson
- Gil Loop Tot Lot, in Onaping
- Grandview Playground, in Sudbury
- Lebel Playground, in Sudbury
- Rosemarie Playground, in Sudbury
- Shawn Tot Lot, in Azilda
- Simon Lake Park, in Naughton
- St. Charles Lake Tot Lot, in Sudbury
Cindy Dent, the city's manager of recreation, said Greater Sudbury's parks are generally in good shape.
She said the 26 parks that have already gotten a makeover now have safer equipment with brighter colours and themes like a spaceship, or boat, that help spark children's imaginations.
"There definitely is a lot more engineering and thought and, you know, learning from past experience," Dent said about the new playgrounds.
"The design of playgrounds now is much, much safer with a very high threshold for safety."
To make sure this year's playgrounds meet the community's needs, the city has launched an online survey to get feedback on what people would like to see at each playground.
With files from Martha Dillman
