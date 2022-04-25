It will cost $660,000 to revitalize eight City of Greater Sudbury playgrounds this year.

In 2018, city council approved a plan to renew 58 municipal playgrounds identified as being in poor condition. To date, 26 municipal playgrounds have received improvements including new play structures, landscaping and amenities.

At that time the city set aside $2.3 million to revitalize the 58 playgrounds that were in the worst shape.

For this year's projects, FedNor has committed $495,000 to upgrade the equipment and amenities at the eight playgrounds. The city is paying the remaining $165,000.

Those playgrounds are:

Brighton Tot Lot, in Garson

Gil Loop Tot Lot, in Onaping

Grandview Playground, in Sudbury

Lebel Playground, in Sudbury

Rosemarie Playground, in Sudbury

Shawn Tot Lot, in Azilda

Simon Lake Park, in Naughton

St. Charles Lake Tot Lot, in Sudbury

Cindy Dent, the city's manager of recreation, said Greater Sudbury's parks are generally in good shape.

She said the 26 parks that have already gotten a makeover now have safer equipment with brighter colours and themes like a spaceship, or boat, that help spark children's imaginations.

"There definitely is a lot more engineering and thought and, you know, learning from past experience," Dent said about the new playgrounds.

"The design of playgrounds now is much, much safer with a very high threshold for safety."