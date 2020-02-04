A Sudbury group that specializes in helping businesses reduce the amount of plastic they use received a boost from the provincial government yesterday.

Plastic Free Greater Sudbury, a group founded by Michaela Penwarden-Watson and Liz Anawati, received $75,000 through Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The group helps businesses come up with ideas to reduce their footprint ahead of a federal law that will ban single use plastics in 2021.

Tania Renelli, co-owner of Salute Coffee in Sudbury, was one of the first people to sign up with Plastics Free.

"Since being introduced to [them] we've been brainstorming and came up with a number of different ideas where we could do better, because you can always do better," Renelli said.

Renelli said the efforts at Salute included switching plastic cutlery to bamboo. They also offer discounts for people who bring in reusable cups instead of disposable ones.

"These are little, little changes that can have a big impact on our community," she said.

Salute offers reusable bamboo cutlery, as well as metal straws to help reduce the use of plastics. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas said she was surprised the group's application to the OTF was accepted because of the conservative government's lack of "formal support" for environmental issues.

"But they did a good job to put this together to show that they could have an impact, that they could have a difference and they got the funding," Gélinas said.

"I was just as surprised as they were that the funding came through, but this is great news for our community and I would say it's against all odds."

Gélinas added that people around Ontario are beginning to notice Sudbury's young leaders.

"Those young women from Laurentian University showed us that even everybody can make a difference if you have a good idea," she said. "Be bold. Don't be afraid."

"You come from Sudbury you will get the support. You will get the recognition. Let's use what we have to our advantage and then other people will follow."

