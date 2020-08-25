Canadian Blood Services is now collecting plasma in Sudbury after a new centre opened in the community on Tuesday.

According to Canadian Blood Services, the proteins in plasma "are key to producing many specialized medications" that can help treat "a variety of rare, life-threatening, chronic and genetic conditions."

The first donor at the centre on Tuesday was Shannon Morrison. Her son, Heydan, has a rare immune deficiency. Canadian Blood Services says as a result, Heydan needs medication made from donated plasma.

"Until it affects you, you don't think about donating," Morrison said.

"Ever since Heydan started treatment, he's become a happy, healthy, energetic little boy."

Teri-Mai Armstrong is the business development manager for the Canadian Blood Services. She says they're pleased to welcome donors.

"COVID delayed construction on our new plasma site in Sudbury, so we are operating for now at 944 Barrydown Rd. — the same location as our former blood donor centre," she said.

The centre in Sudbury is the first of three new dedicated plasma donor centres to open across the country.

People can donate by booking an appointment online.