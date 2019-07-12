2 dead after plane crash near Wawa, Ont.
Crash happened Thursday morning
Ontario Provincial Police confirm two people are dead following a plane crash east of Wawa, Ont.
Crews were called to the crash in the Town of Hawk Junction on Thursday around 9 a.m.
Police say two adults are dead as a result of the crash. Police say their identities won't be released until post-mortems are completed.
The Transportation Safety Board is on scene to investigate. Spokesperson Alex Fournier says the plane took off from Hawk Lake shortly before the crash. He says the plane was supposed to fly to Oba Lake, about 60 kilometres north of Hawk Junction.
"Following the accident there was no post-impact fire," he said. "But the aircraft was heavily damaged.
He says the crews will gather evidence and do interviews.
"They're still assessing this accident," he said. "We anticipate they'll be there all of Friday and Saturday."
The TSB says the plane was a De Havilland Beaver DHC-2.
With files from Angela Gemmill
