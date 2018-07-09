Updated
2 dead in fatal plane crash in West Nipissing
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a fatal plane crash Sunday afternoon in West Nipissing. Two people are confirmed dead.
Police say they responded to the crash in the Kipling area just before 1 p.m. Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a fatal plane crash over the weekend in West Nipissing.
Police say two people have died. There is no word on their identities.
Police say they responded to the crash in the Kipling area just before 1 p.m Sunday.
Callers told police that a plane had gone down, and that there was dark smoke.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.