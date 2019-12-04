Sudbury's Place des Arts receives $250,000 donation from local Italian families
"It's something that we should all support," says donor Perry Dellelce
Sudbury's Francophone Place des Arts project just got a big boost from a group of local donors: Italian families.
"It's something that we should all support," said Perry Dellelce who co-organized the fundraiser that brought in $250,000 for Place des Arts.
Dellelce said when he was first approached by the centre, which is currently under construction, he wondered what a French arts project wanted from him, an Italian lawyer from Sudbury now living in Toronto.
"But when you listen to what their goals and objectives are, when you understand that Place des Arts is going to be for the entire community ... it isn't [just] a French art project," Dellelce said.
"It's a project for Sudbury," he continued. "It's a project for the arts and culture community in Sudbury. And what's at the heart of the Italian and Francophone heritage? It's arts and culture."
Léo Therrien, executive director of Place des Arts, said this donation brings the $30 million project to 98 per cent funded.
"The Italian and the French, a lot of arts and culture there," he said, "so there's a lot of things in common. It's a good project. Our partners felt that they wanted to support an organization that is "rassembleur" — which brings people together. And Place des Arts is for everyone."
The generosity of these families won't go unacknowledged.
In a press release, Therrien is quoted as saying, "Place des Arts intends to showcase both the rich history and heritage of the Italian families in Sudbury."
Place des Arts is expected to open in December 2020.
