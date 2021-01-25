New COVID-19 cases see class dismissals at some Sudbury Catholic schools

A local Sudbury school board is dealing with several cases of COVID-19 at different schools in its catchment area.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Pius XII Catholic School in the city, after two more individuals tested positive for the virus.

There are now a total of three cases associated with the school, and the Sudbury Catholic District School Board has cancelled all classes and bus routes.

The board has also cancelled all classes at Marymount Academy, after the health unit confirmed one case of COVID-19. The Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancelled all buses to Marymount Academy on Monday.

The board is also reporting two cases at St. Charles College in Sudbury, cancelling a few classes as well.

Currently the board has two schools in outbreak status — St. David and Pius Xll. As of Jan. 25, it's reporting a total of 20 cases in five of its schools, including one at the St. Albert Learning Centre.

