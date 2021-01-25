COVID-19 cases affect Pius XII Catholic School, Marymount Academy

Public Health Sudbury and Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Pius XII Catholic School in the city, after two more individuals tested positive for the virus.

There are now a total of three cases associated with the school.

The Sudbury Catholic District School Board has cancelled all classes and all bus routes related to the school.

The board has also cancelled all classes at Marymount Academy, after the health unit confirmed one case of COVID-19.

The individual is self-isolating.

The board is also asking students in the Grade 7B, and Native Language class, to self-isolate.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium also cancelled all transportation to Marymount Academy on Monday.

