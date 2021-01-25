COVID-19 cases affect Pius XII Catholic School, Marymount Academy
Sudbury Catholic District School Board cancels classes, bus routes at Pius XII Catholic School, classes at Marymount Academy.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Pius XII Catholic School in the city, after two more individuals tested positive for the virus.
There are now a total of three cases associated with the school.
The Sudbury Catholic District School Board has cancelled all classes and all bus routes related to the school.
The board has also cancelled all classes at Marymount Academy, after the health unit confirmed one case of COVID-19.
The individual is self-isolating.
The board is also asking students in the Grade 7B, and Native Language class, to self-isolate.
The Sudbury Student Services Consortium also cancelled all transportation to Marymount Academy on Monday.
More stories from CBC Sudbury
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.