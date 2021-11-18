For the last year every newborn at the Sault Area Hospital has received a free children's book.

The free books are thanks to a new initiative from a Sault Ste. Marie family, that created something positive from a personal tragedy.

Piper Hogan was born on Oct. 14, 2020, but survived less than a day.

She was born with a rare genetic disorder called Trisomy 13, also known as Patau Syndrome, in which a baby has an extra 13th chromosome. The disorder often leads to miscarriages, and most babies born with it don't live past their first month.

"Our oldest daughter Sophie, who is now three, all she wanted was a baby sister to bring home and to read books to," said Piper's mother Erica Hogan.

"When we had lost Piper, no parent knew what to do and everyone kept asking us what they could do for us. And we just said, 'Why don't you donate a book or bring a book to the funeral and we'll bring it to the hospital?'"

With that initial request they collected around 20 children's books, which they donated to the hospital.

When they saw the joy their gift brought new parents and their children, Erica and her husband Spencer Hogan started The Piper Project .

The Piper Project has received children's book donations from as far away as Australia. (Supplied by Erica Hogan)

Word about the project spread quickly through Facebook, and they started to receive book donations from as far away as Australia.

To date, they have collected more than 2,100 books. Erica Hogan said around 900 babies are born each year at the Sault Area Hospital.

"It's a surreal feeling because once again, never in a million years would I have thought that I have two children at home and one watching over me and to know that our story and our little community project has gone worldwide," Hogan said.

"As much as it's a hard thing, and we grieve every single day about it, but this is a perfect opportunity not only for us to see, but everyone that no matter how short or how little your life is, it can make waves of impact."

The Hogan family's newest family member, Emma, was born a month ago.

Because The Piper Project has expanded so much, she said their plans are to become a registered charity, and eventually donate books to other northern Ontario hospitals.