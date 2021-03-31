Sudbury city councillors have approved plans for a project to upgrade 149 beds at Pioneer Manor — voting Tuesday evening to add the plans for the city-run long-term care home into the city's budget.

Earlier this month, the province announced funding to construct a new building at the site, with 122 upgraded spaces, and 38 new spaces. It's part of a $933 million investment in new and upgraded long-term care spaces across the province.

"At one point the city was going to have to pay about 60 per cent of the cost. Now the city is looking at less that 40 per cent of the cost," said Coun. Robert Kirwan, who brought forward the business case during the finance committee meeting on Tuesday.

As well as the provincial funding, the city plans to use debt financing as well as money from it's capital reserves to fund the $59 million construction project.

'Outgrown' aging facility

Pioneer Manor director Aaron Archibald said when the facility first opened it's doors in 1953, it served as a retirement residence. As a requirement to live there, people had to be able to walk in the front door, he said.

As the needs of those who live at Pioneer Manor have changed, the infrastructure has not entirely kept pace. The beds soon to be replaced are in an area designed in the 1970s, and Archibald said the home has "outgrown that area of the facility."

The city's plan means all remaining spaces at Pioneer Manor will be upgraded, bringing them up to the same standards as those in the rest of the long-term care home. (Sam Juric/CBC)

"One third of our facility is smaller hallways, smaller rooms. We are unable to accommodate you know the increasing care needs of more complex and acute patients that are now coming into live in long term care," Archibald said.

He said one are has stairs, and is not suitable for people who use wheelchairs, or are at high risk of falls.

Eyeing completion in 2023

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of moving ahead with the project.

"It is time to invest, and reinvest in Pioneer Manor," said Mayor Brian Bigger.

The project will cost the city about $1.4 million per year from 2024 to 2046. The city plans to use money from it's capital reserves, meaning there will be no direct impact on tax rates.

Once the city reaches a development agreement with the province, construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months. Staff said the new building could be ready for occupancy as early as 2023, or possibly in 2024.