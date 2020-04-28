The administrator at the helm of one of Sudbury's long term care homes says he's not surprised by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the facility.

Over the weekend, a resident of the long term care home — a man in his 70s — tested positive for the virus. Monday night, Public Health Sudbury and Districts confirmed an additional six cases — two residents and four staff members. The cases are as follows: two women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s. None of the people affected had been travelling and none of them were aware of being in contact with a known case of COVID-19.

A total of 855 people who work or live at Pioneer Manor were tested in the last few days, as part of a provincial directive for "massive disease surveillance."

Aaron Archibald is director of long term care services for the City of Greater Sudbury, which oversees Pioneer Manor. (Aaron Archibald/Twitter) Aaron Archibald, director of long term care services for the City of Greater Sudbury, said they are now seeing results from 93 per cent of those tests.

"Unfortunately we do have three asymptomatic residents and four asymptomatic staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19."

The three residents are in isolation in private rooms at Pioneer Manor, while the four staff members are self-isolating at home.

Any outstanding tests have been delayed "due to the fact that there were a lot of tests to be processed, and that some people were away from work at the time. When they returned [to work], they were then tested.

'Humbled' by professional staff

Archibald said staff continue to conduct themselves professionally, despite the added stress the pandemic has created.

"They're taking care of our residents. Staff are concerned, as am I," he said.

"However, we have put all of the measures in place to limit further transmission. Staff are wearing personal protective equipment. We have placed all the residents in those areas under full isolation until we get all of the results back and we can determine next steps. But, overall, I am deeply humbled that our staff continue to rally and support each other and provide excellent high quality care to our residents of Pioneer Manor."

Archibald noted they still don't know how the virus may have entered the facility.

"Everybody was asymptomatic and we've been very aggressive with our surveillance and monitoring. Since March we have aggressively tested every single resident that has had any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and all of those test results came back negative," he said.

"It was only when we decided to test everybody at one time, did we find asymptomatic residents and staff."

Pioneer Manor continues to receive calls from family members and friends of residents, he noted. But, overall, the communication with families has been very positive.

"Families are very supportive and thankful that we have been as aggressive as we have been in all of the measures that we've put in place. No one has taken their loved one from the long term care home," Archibald said.

"My experience in speaking with families is that they feel confident and that we are doing everything that we can to safeguard residents."

He added that Pioneer Manor has enough staff to care for residents during this pandemic.

"We're very fortunate to have a large pool of staff and we have put measures in place to ensure that our part time staff are offered extra hours."

'Standing shoulder-to-shoulder'

Administration communicates daily with Health Sciences North, Ontario Health (formerly the Northeast LHIN), and Public Health Sudbury and Districts about the quantity of personal protective equipment and staffing.

"There are relationships that we can tap into if we need assistance … and we will use them if we have to," he said.

"We are standing shoulder-to-shoulder as one large community, supporting each other."

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury's medical officer of health, said they are helping to "manage the outbreak and to ensure all cases are thoroughly investigated."

"I understand that this news can be very upsetting for residents and their families. I know I share the sentiments of Pioneer Manor staff and all families of residents in their relief in knowing that all residents are doing well."

As of April 28, there are 57 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sudbury and district.