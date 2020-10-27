There is a new peer-support program at Pioneer Manor that's meant to help engage residents and reduce social isolation.

The city-operated long term care home was recently given $21,000 in federal funding to run some new programs for one year.

The manager of therapeutic services says they'll offer music therapy program in small groups for the first six months.

"[It will] really give them an opportunity to express their feelings and their emotions with their peers and not just staff," Kimberly Pelkman said.

"I think that's really important that they have peers in similar situations, similar ages and similar life experiences and be able to share what they're going through."

The music-therapy program uses sound to help residents reminisce, tell stories, and create poetry with their peers. It involves dozens of different themes — one for every week of the program.

"The music will guide the thought. There's been a lot of thought and a lot of research put into this," Pelkman said.

Once the music program is established, a "memory care" program will be introduced. This curriculum is designed to improve quality of life for those living with advanced dementia.

The courses, put together by Java Group Programs, have been implemented successfully at other long term care homes across Canada, with numerous benefits for residents, she added.

These programs will provide people with an important emotional outlet and support. - Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger

Sessions are facilitated by residents, with support from staff and volunteers. They have been adapted to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols, including physical distancing and face-covering/mask measures, are in place.

"We know that loneliness, depression and social isolation are common among older adults, especially during the pandemic," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger in a release.

"These programs will provide people with an important emotional outlet and support during this challenging time. It will enhance social interaction in a safe environment and promote a sense of purpose."

